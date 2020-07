Microsoft Corp. this week said it will release Microsoft Flight Simulator to the PC and Xbox Game Pass for PC Aug. 18.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will include 37 thousand airports, 1.5 billion buildings, light planes, commercial jets, dynamic weather, new day and night engine, and aerodynamic modeling.

The Standard Edition will be sold at $59.99, the Deluxe Edition at $89.99 and the Premium Deluxe Edition at $119.99.