Sony Corp. this week released Ghost of Tsushima for the PlayStation 4.

Developed by Sucker Punch, Ghost of Tsushima is a third-person action title set in 1274.

In the title, Jin Sakai, a samurai warrior, must defend his clan and home against a Mongol assault led by Khotun Khan.

The title is sold in a Standard Edition at $59.99, Digital Deluxe Edition at $69.99, and Collector’s Edition at $169.99.