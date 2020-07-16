Xbox Live holds Double Discounts with Gold and Ultimate Sale

RETAILXBOX ONE

Written by:

July 16, 2020

Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Double Discounts with Gold and Ultimate Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360.

Discounted titles include Red Dead Redemption II, Final Fantasy X/X2 HD Remaster, Dragon Ball Xenoverse, Fallout 76, Assetto Corsa, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Control, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, F1 2019, Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD, Romancing Saga 3, Final Fantasy XIII, World of Final Fantasy Maxima.

The sale is valid until July 20.


Previous Story:
F1 2020 No. 1 at UK retail
Next Story:
Nintendo eShop holds Assassin’s Creed Sale

Comments are closed.