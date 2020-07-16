Xbox Game Pass to drop Yakuza Kiwami 2

Sega Corp. this week said it will release Yakuza Kiwami 2 to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass for PC July 30.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 is a remaster of Yakuza 2. The title is rebuilt in the Dragon Engine used in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. It includes improved graphics and seamless transitions for building entry and combat.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.