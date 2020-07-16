Neversong, Bounty Battle, #Funtime, Dunk Lords drop to Xbox One

Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released July 16 include Neversong, Bounty Battle, #Funtime, Forager, Radical Rabbit Stew, We Should Talk, Dunk Lords, and Superhot: Mind Control Delete.

Neversong is a single-player platform title, Bounty Battle is a multiplayer 2D fighter, #Funtime is a twin-stick shooter, Forager is a 2D open-world farming title, Radical Rabbit Stew is an action arcade game, We Should Talk is a relationship simulation title, Dunk Lords is a 2v2 basketball game, and Superhot: Mind Control Delete is a stand-alone FPS expansion.

Neversong and #Funtime are Xbox One X Enhanced.