F1 2020 No. 1 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Codemasters’ F1 2020 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC ranked as the top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending July 11, F1 2020 ranked as the No. 1 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

F1 2020 includes all official teams, drivers and 22 circuits, the 10-year career mode with F2 Championship options, split-screen racing, and steering assist.

The final game includes two new races – Hanoi Circuit and Circuit Zandvoort.