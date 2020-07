Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Ubisoft Forward Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One.

Discounted titles include Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Far Cry New Dawn, Far Cry Primal, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and Watch Dogs 2.

The sale is valid until July 20.