Watch Dogs: Legion to hack PS4, Xbox One, PC in Oct.

Ubisoft Inc. this week said it will release Watch Dogs: Legion for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC Oct. 29.

In addition, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X SKUs will be sold when the consoles launch.

In Watch Dogs: Legion, the user can recruit characters and train them to become DedSec operatives including Enforcers, Infiltrators and Hackers.

Recruits will have their own schedule and backstory, in addition to unlockable abilities.

Finally, users can team up in four-player co-op with shared progression.