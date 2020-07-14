The Last of Us Part II No. 1 PS4 PSN download in June

Sony Corp. this month said The Last of Us Part II for the PlayStation 4 ranked as the top download at the PlayStation Network division in June.

For the month, The Last of Us Part II ranked as the No. 1 PS4 PSN download at the PlayStation Store in the U.S. and Canada.

The Last of Us Part II is a third-person survival action title set five years after The Last of Us.

The final game includes shooting and melee action against hordes of enemies.

It has sold through more than four million units to date.