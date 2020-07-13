Minecraft Dungeons No. 8 PS4 PSN download in June

Sony Corp. this week said Microsoft Corp.’s Minecraft Dungeons for the PlayStation 4 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network division.

For the month, Minecraft Dungeons ranked as the No. 8 PS4 PSN download title at the PlayStation Store in the U.S. and Canada.

Minecraft Dungeons is an all-new action adventure title inspired by classic dungeon crawlers. It will include 3D, multi-level dungeons, and up to four-player co-op functionality.

The final game contains varied levels including canyons, swamps, and mines, in addition to new weapons and items to defeat enemy swarms.

The Minecraft Dungeons – Standard Edition is sold at $19.99 and the Hero Edition is sold at $29.99. The Hero Edition contains a Hero Pass that includes a Hero Cape, two player skins, a chicken pet and two upcoming DLC packs.