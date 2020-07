Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Couch Co-op Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One by up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include Soulcalibur VI, Mortal Kombat 11, Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Contra Anniversary Collection, Dragon Ball FighterZ, JUMP FORCE, Super Bomberman R, and Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition.

The sale is valid until July 13.