Target offers 30% off PS4, Xbox One titles with PS5, Xbox Series X game pre-order

Target Corp. stores this week is offering 30 percent off select games for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One with the pre-order purchase of select titles for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Eligible current titles include Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Gran Turismo Sport, MLB The Show 20, Borderlands 3, Forza Horizon 4, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Persona 5 Royal, and The Outer Worlds.

Eligible pre-order titles include NBA 2K21 (PS5), NBA 2K21 (Xbox Series X), Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Xbox Series X), and Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Xbox Series X).