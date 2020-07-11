Nintendo Switch No. 1; Catherine: Full Body No. 9 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo Switch sold 52,250 units between June 29 and July 5 to rank as the No. 1 hardware for the week.

The hardware sold 93,799 units to rank at No. 1 the week prior.

Catherine: Full Body sold 6,917 units to rank at No. 9 for the week.

In Q4, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $842 million.

Between Jan. to Mar., the Nintendo Switch sold 2.27 million units. The Nintendo Switch Lite accounted for 1 million in unit sales.

In addition, it sold 45.59 million units of software in the period.

Nintendo Switch sales totaled 21.03 million units for the fiscal year.

The hardware has sold 55.77 million units to date.