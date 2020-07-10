Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris treks to PS4, Xbox One, PC

Bandai Namco Games America Inc. this week released Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is a third-person action RPG set after the Sword Art Online Alicization anime series in which Kirito uncovers the Underworld, a virtual world where AIs behave like humans.

The final game contains Sword Art Online Alicization characters including Eugeo, Alice, and the Administrator.

It sells at $59.99.