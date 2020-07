Inti Creates Co., Ltd. this week released Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon is an 8-bit action game in which Zengatsu the demon slayer must defeat a new demonic threat.

The final game includes a new cast of characters including Robert, a skilled soldier and Hachi, a Welsh Corgi who pilots a suit of magic.