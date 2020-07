GfK Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s Marvel’s Iron Man VR for the PlayStation 4 ranked as the top-selling software in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending July 4, Marvel’s Iron Man VR ranked as the No. 2 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR is a first-person action title that utilizes the PlayStation Move motion controllers.

The final game includes customizable armor.