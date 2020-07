Hyper X this week released the Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard.

The Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a solid steel gaming keyboard that includes red linear mechanical switches, pudding keycaps, customizable RGB lighting effects, and dedicated media keys.

In addition, it includes per-key customization and up to three profile saves.

The final product is compatible with Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and the PC.

It sells at $129.99.