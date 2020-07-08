Qualcomm to deploy Snapdragon 865+ 5G gaming chipset

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. this week announced the Snapdragon 865+ 5G mobile platform for superior gaming performance.

The Snapdragon 865+ 5G will include up to 3.1Ghz clock speed, the Qualcomm Kryo 585 for 10 percent increased performance compared to the Snapdragon 865 and the Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU for 10 percent faster graphics rendering compared to the Snapdragon 865.

In addition, the chipset includes Desktop Forward Rendering, Qualcomm Game Color Plus v2.0, Qualcomm Game Smoother.

The final chipset will include the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF system for up to 7.5 Gbps cloud-based gaming and the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 System for Wi-Fi speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps.

Devices to include the Snapdragon 865+ 5G will be sold Q3 2020.