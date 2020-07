Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Mid-Year Deals Sale for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Mid-Year Deals Sale discounts titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Yakuza Remastered Collection, Sakura Wars, Farming Simulator 19, Catherine: Full Body, Dying Light, Dragon Ball Xenoverse, Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2, Puyo Puyo Tetris, and The King of Fighters XIV.

The sale ends July 8.