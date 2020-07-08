Playstation Now July 2020 titles deploy

Sony Corp. this week released new titles to the PlayStation Now service for PlayStation 4 and the PC.

New titles released in July include Watch Dogs 2, Street Fighter V, and Hello Neighbor.

PlayStation Now is a cloud-based streaming gaming service that allows users to download a back catalog of 300+ PS4 and PS2 titles and stream 800+ PS4, PS3 and PS2 titles to the PS4 or PC.

Usage includes continuous play of PS Now games between the PS4 and the PC. The 1-Month Subscription sells at $9.99 and the 12-Month Subscription at $59.99.