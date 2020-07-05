Xbox Live holds Deals Unlocked Add-on Sale

Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Deals Unlocked Add-on Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select DLC for the Xbox One by up to 70 percent off.

Discounted DLC include The Division 2 – Warlords of New York, ARK: Extinction, Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass, Ace Combat 7: Unknown Skies Season Pass, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra Content, Alien: Isolation Season Pass, Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass, and Wreckfest Season Pass.

The sale is valid until July 5.