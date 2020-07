Sony Corp. this week is holding the Multiplayer Days Sale for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Multiplayer Days Sale discounts select digital titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Battlefield V, WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition, Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2, Super Bomberman R, Need for Speed Payback, A Way Out, Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition, God Eater 3, Dead Rising 2, Trials Rising, Resident Evil Revelations, and Contra: Rogue Corps.

The sale ends July 15.