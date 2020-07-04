Best Buy holds PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 4th of July Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week discounted select titles for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a 4th of July Sale.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, FIFA 20, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Fortnite Darkfire Bundle, LEGO Marvel Collection, Tekken 7, Persona 5, Overcooked! 2, Monster Hunter: World, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Street Fighter V, Sonic Forces, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Trials of Mana, Yakuza 0, and Resident Evil 3.

The sale ends July 5.