NBA 2K21 PS5, Xbox Series X to sell at $69.99

2K, a division of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., this week said NBA 2K21 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X will be sold at $69.99.

By comparison, the PS4 and Xbox One SKUs will be sold at $59.99.

The NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition, which celebrates five-time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant, will be sold at $99.99. It includes access to both current and next-generation versions of the game per platform.

Finally, MyTEAM Cross-Progression and a Shared VC Wallet will allow MyTEAM Points, Tokens, cards and progress to be shared between current and next-generation consoles per platform.

NBA 2K21 will be sold Sept. 4 for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will be sold as a launch title this holiday.