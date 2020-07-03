Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition No. 10 in UK June 29 sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Microsoft Corp.’s Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending June 29, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition ranked as the No. 10 best-selling title in the All Formats Chart.

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition includes the Minecraft Bedrock Engine.

The Bedrock version contains all previously released content including the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack.

In addition, it allows owners to connect with non-Nintendo system users like Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and Android mobile phones.

The Minecraft Marketplace allows users to purchase community-related items using MINECOINS, a new virtual in-game currency.

Finally, Minecraft supports the Nintendo Switch Online paid membership.