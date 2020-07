Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Shocktober in Summer Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One by up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include Dead Rising 4, Alien Isolation Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, ZOMBI, and Metro: Last Night Redux.

The sale is valid until July 5.