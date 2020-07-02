PSN holds PS4 Games Under $20 Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $20 Sale for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Spring Sale discounts select digital titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Control, Team Sonic Racing, Outer Wilds, The Crew 2, Sonic Mania, Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night, Just Cause 3, Contra Anniversary Collection, Castlevania Anniversary Colletion, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, DOOM 64, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, and Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics.

The sale ends July 8.