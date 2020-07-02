Assetto Corsa Competizione No. 12 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said 505 Games’ Assetto Corsa Competizione for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending June 27, Assetto Corsa Competizione ranked as the No. 12 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

Developed by Kunos Simulazioni, Assetto Corsa Competizione is a simulation racing title and the Official GT World Challenge game.

It contains official cars, tracks, drivers, teams and the Spa 24hr race in single and multiplayer modes.

The final game utilizes the Unreal Engine 4 to render day and night races, weather conditions, motion capture animations, and tyre and aerodynamic models.