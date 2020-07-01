Minecraft Dungeons: Jungle Awakens DLC drops

Microsoft Corp. this week released the Minecraft Dungeons: Jungle Awakens DLC for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The Jungle Awakens DLC includes three new missions, new weapons, armor and artifacts.

New enemies include Leapleaf, Jungle Zombie, and Poison Quill Vine.

The Creeping Winter DLC will be sold in 2020.

Finally, the title will receive cross-platform functionality and new free content at a to be determined date.

Minecraft Dungeons is an all-new action adventure title inspired by classic dungeon crawlers. It will include 3D, multi-level dungeons, and up to four-player co-op functionality.

The final game contains varied levels including canyons, swamps, and mines, in addition to new weapons and items to defeat enemy swarms.

The Minecraft Dungeons – Standard Edition is sold at $19.99 and the Hero Edition is sold at $29.99. The Hero Edition contains a Hero Pass that includes a Hero Cape, two player skins, a chicken pet and two upcoming DLC packs.