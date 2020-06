Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Capcom Greatest Hits Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS.

Discounted titles include Mega Man 11, Resident Evil Revelations, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Okami HD, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, and Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate.

The sale will end July 2.