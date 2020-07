Motorola Mobility LLC this week said the Motorola edge, a new flagship smartphone that includes 5G functionality, will be sold at $699.99.

The Motorola edge includes sub 6-Ghz 5G functionality, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 CPU, 4,500mAh battery, 64MP main camera, 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will be sold later this year.

Motorola released the Motorola edge+ exclusively at Verizon in May.

It includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM, 6.7-inch 90Hz display, and a 5,000mAh battery at $999.99.