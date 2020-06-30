Cyberpunk 2077 PS4, Xbox One to receive free PS5, Xbox Series X upgrade

CD PROJEKT RED this month said customers who purchase Cyberpunk 2077 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 or Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One will receive a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X version.

The upgrade, to be distributed digitally, will allow PS4 and Xbox One owners to play the title on PS5 and Xbox Series X to take advantage of the respective hardware.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world RPG set in the metropolis Night City. The title will include V, a hired gun who receives his first contract.

A key character, Johnny Silverhand, is played by Keanu Reeves. Reeves provided his voice, appearance, and full-motion body capture for the character.

It will be sold Nov. 19.