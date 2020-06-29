Xbox Live Super Savings Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Super Savings Sale at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Xbox One and PC by up to 80 percent off.

Discounted titles include Metro 2033 Redux, One Piece: Burning Blood, Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell, Scribblenauts Mega Pack, 11-11 Memories Retold, Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder, Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons, and Valkyria Revolution.

The sale is valid until June 29.