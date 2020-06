Microsoft Corp. this month previewed Xbox Live Games with Gold for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360 in July 2020.

In July 2020, the Xbox One will offer WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship July 1st to the 31st and Dunk Lords from July 16th to Aug. 15th.

The Xbox One and Xbox 360 will offer Saints Row 2 from July 1st to the 15th and Juju from July 16th to the 31st.