Marvel’s Avengers PS4, Xbox One to receive free PS5, Xbox Series X upgrade

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this month said customers who purchase Marvel’s Avengers for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 or Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One will receive a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X version.

The publisher said the update applies to physical and digital versions sold.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X version is said to include 60 frames-per-second graphics fidelity and 4K resolution. In addition, the version will include reduced load times.

Marvel’s Avengers is a third-person action adventure title to include single-player and co-op functionality.