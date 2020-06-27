Nintendo Switch No. 1; Namcot Collection No. 6 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo Switch sold 78,428 units between June 15 and June 21 to rank as the No. 1 hardware for the week.

The hardware sold 55,187 units to rank at No. 1 the week prior.

Namcot Collection sold 9,532 units to rank at No. 6 for the week.

In Q4, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $842 million.

Between Jan. to Mar., the Nintendo Switch sold 2.27 million units. The Nintendo Switch Lite accounted for 1 million in unit sales.

In addition, it sold 45.59 million units of software in the period.

Nintendo Switch sales totaled 21.03 million units for the fiscal year.

The hardware has sold 55.77 million units to date.