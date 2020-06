NIS America Inc. this week said it will release Fallen Legion Revenants for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Fallen Legion Revenants is an action RPG sequel to Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire and Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion.

The final game will include real-time battles, dialogue choices and potion crafting.

It will be sold in 2021.