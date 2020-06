Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released June 26 include Dungeons 3: Complete Edition, Tower of Time, Conan Chop Chop, and Yes, Your Grace.

Dungeons 3: Complete Edition is a real-time strategy game, Tower of Time is a real-time combat RPG, Conan Chop Chop is an action combat title for 1-4 players, and Yes, Your Grace is a kingdom management RPG.