Acer updates Predator, Nitro PC gaming notebooks

Acer Inc. this week announced updated Predator and Nitro series PC gaming notebooks.

The Predator Helios 700, which includes a sliding HyperDrift keyboard, can include up to an 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK or i7-10875H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or RTX 2070 SUPER GPUs.

In addition, it will include a new thermal solution called Predator PowerGem to improve heat emission efficiency.

It will be sold in Oct. starting at $2,399.99.

The Predator Helios 300 will include up to 10th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs, Nvidia GeForece RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q and a 240Hz 15.6-inch FHD IPS display.

It will be sold in July starting at $1,199.99.

The slimmer Predator Triton 300 will include up to 10th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs, Nvidia GeForece RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q and a 240Hz 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 3ms response time and 300 nits brightness.

It will be sold in Sept. starting at $1,299.99.

Finally, the updated Nitro 7 will include up to 10th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU and 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

It will be sold in Oct starting at $999.99.<