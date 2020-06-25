Xbox Game Pass drops Observation, Streets of Rogue, The Messenger

Microsoft Corp. this week released Observation, Streets of Rogue, and The Messenger to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

Observation (Console & PC) is a sci-fi thriller, Streets of Rogue (Console) is a top-down action RPG title, and The Messenger (Console) is a side-scrolling action game.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.

In addition, it offers unlimited access to more than 100 Windows 10 PC game titles from over 75 developers and publishers.

Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers receive up to 20 percent off games in the current library and up to 10 percent off related game DLC and add-ons from the Microsoft Store.