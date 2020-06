NIS America Inc. this week said it will release The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 Oct. 27.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV is an RPG that will include the largest roster in series history, new and returning battle systems, and all-new mini-games.

The SKUs for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC will be sold in 2021.