TCL deploys maintenance update to TCL 10L, TCL 10 Pro

TCL this week released maintenance release updates to the TCL 10-Series smartphones.

TCL 10L version v2.0.3C.H.9 includes improved camera performance, the TCL watermark turned off by default, enhanced system stability, and Android Security Maintenance Releases up to May 2020.

TCL 10 Pro version v2.0.4D.H.D includes improved camera performance, the TCL watermark turned off by default, improved touch panel performance and user experience, enhanced system stability, and Android Security Maintenance Releases up to May 2020.

The TCL 10L includes a 6.53-inch FHD+ Dotch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, four rear cameras, and 16MP front camera.

The TCL 10 Pro includes a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display, four rear cameras including a 64MP camera, on-display fingerprint reader, 4500mAh battery, 6GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

This week, the TCL 10L sells at $211.65, down from the $249.99 MSRP, and the TCL 10 Pro sells at $381.65, down from the $449.99 MSRP.

Concurrently, Best Buy is offering an additional $50 off the purchase of either device with AT&T or Verizon activation or a Sprint upgrade. In addition, Best Buy customers who open a new account or new line with Sprint can purchase the TCL 10L at $109.99 or the TCL 10 Pro at $279.99.

The promotion ends June 28.