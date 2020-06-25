Target offers free memory card with Nintendo Switch games purchase

Target Corp. this week began offering a free memory card with the purchase of two select digital titles for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Eligible titles include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Party, ARMS, Mario Tennis Aces, Yoshi’s Crafted World, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Kirby Star Allies.

The offer end June 27.