The Pokémon Company this week announced Pokémon Unite, a new MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) title for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

Developed by Tencent Games, Pokémon Unite is a free-to-start tile that will include 5v5 team battles in real-time.

In the title, users battle wild Pokémon opponents in the field to score points.

The final game will include level progression, evolution, move unlocks, and cross-platform play.

A release date is to be determined.