Samurai Shodown bouts Warden DLC

NEWSNINTENDO SWITCHPCPLAYSTATION 4XBOX ONE

Written by:

June 24, 2020

SNK Corp. this week released the Warden DLC to Samurai Shodown for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

Warden is a DLC character from Ubisoft Entertainment SA’s For Honor, a multiplayer action game released in 2017.

Samurai Shodown is a fighting title that utilizes Unreal Engine 4 to build 3D characters on a 2D plane.

Returning characters include Haohmaru, Nakoruru, Galford, Jubei Yagyu, Charlotte, Genjuro, Hanzo, Kyoshiro, Shiki, Tam Tam, Ukyo, Yoshitora, and Earthquake.

New characters include Darli Dagger, Wu-ruixang, and Yashamaru Kamura.

Trademark fight systems like the Rage Gauge, Rage Explosion and Sword Clash return, in addition to a new Super Special Move.

The final game includes Dojo Mode in which users fight an AI clone that learns player patterns from prior duels.


Previous Story:
Crossfire X Open Beta to deploy to Xbox One
Next Story:
New MacBook Air price cut $100 at retail

Comments are closed.