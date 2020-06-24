New MacBook Air price cut $100 at retail

Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut Apple Inc.’s new MacBook Air by 10 percent.

This week, the 13.3-inch MacBook Air with 10th-generation Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD sells at 899.99, $100 off the $999.99 MSRP.

The new MacBook Air, which includes faster CPU performance and up to 80 percent faster graphics, includes 10th-generation Intel Core CPUs, 13-inch Retina display, 256GB SSD storage, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, Touch ID, two USB-C ports, and the new Magic Keyboard.

CPU options include the 1.2Ghz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Speed at up to 3.8Ghz.

The final product is constructed from 100 percent recycled aluminum.