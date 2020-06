SNK Corp. this week said it will release King of Fighters R-2 for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch this summer.

King of Fighters R-2 includes 23 fighters, Making Mode to edit a fighter, and Tabletop Mode and Handheld Mode functionality.

It will be sold at $7.99.

King of Fighters R-2 is the third release in the Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection. The second release, Samurai Showdown! 2, will be sold this summer. SNK Gals Fighters was released in Apr.