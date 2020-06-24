Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4 No. 15 in June 14 Japan sales

June 24, 2020

Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy VII Remake for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between June 8 and June 14, Final Fantasy VII Remake sold 3,165 units to rank as the No. 15 best-selling software for the week.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is an action RPG based on the 1997 release.

It is the first entry in a multi-part saga that introduces the mercenary Cloud Strife and his battle against the Shinra Electric Power Company’s control of mako energy in the city of Midgar.

The final game utilizes the Unreal Engine.


