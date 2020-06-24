Acer to deploy new Predator PC gaming desktops

Acer Inc. this week announced updated Predator PC gaming desktops, monitors, and accessories.

The Predator Orion 9000 will include up to Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition CPUs, dual Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards in SLI mode and three 4.7-inch Predator FrostBlade fans to provide more airflow and static pressure.

It will be sold in Europe in Oct. starting at EUR 2,799.

The Predator Orion 3000 will include up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER GPU.

It will be sold in Sept. starting at $999.99.

The Nitro 50 Series desktops will include up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER GPU.

It will be sold in Sept. starting at $799.99.

New monitors include the Predator X25 24-inch monitor with 360Hz refresh rate and the Predator XB3 Series monitors with .5ms response time, Nvidia G-SYNC support and DisplayHDR 400.

The XB3 Series will be sold in Sept. starting at $429.99.

Finally, the Predator Gaming Chair X OSIM is a gaming chair that include massage technology for the next, shoulders and back.