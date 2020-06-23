TCL 10L, TCL 10 Pro price cut in limited promotion

Retailers Amazon.com Inc. and Best Buy Co., Inc this week price cut TCL’s 10-Series smartphones in a limited promotion.

This week, the TCL 10L sells at $211.65, down from the $249.99 MSRP, and the TCL 10 Pro sells at $381.65, down from the $449.99 MSRP.

Concurrently, Best Buy is offering an additional $50 off the purchase of either device with AT&T or Verizon activation or a Sprint upgrade. In addition, Best Buy customers who open a new account or new line with Sprint can purchase the TCL 10L at $109.99 or the TCL 10 Pro at $279.99.

The promotion ends June 28.

The TCL 10L includes a 6.53-inch FHD+ Dotch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, four rear cameras, and 16MP front camera.

The TCL 10 Pro includes a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display, four rear cameras including a 64MP camera, on-display fingerprint reader, 4500mAh battery, 6GB RAM, and 64GB storage.